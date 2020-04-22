DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.