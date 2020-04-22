DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

AEP opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

