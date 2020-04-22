DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

