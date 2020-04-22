DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

