DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.35 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

