DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

