DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,113,172 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,113,172 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth about $17,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

