DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,600 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

