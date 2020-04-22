DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,402 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $102.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

