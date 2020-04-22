DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,999 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

