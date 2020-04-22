DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,307 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,973,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996,758 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 449,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

