DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,336,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,382,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $77.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

