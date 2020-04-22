Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

