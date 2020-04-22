Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

