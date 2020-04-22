Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

Hershey stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

