Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Cfra upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

