Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

