Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

