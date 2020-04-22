Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 15,997 SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,042,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

