Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 63 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NEE opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

