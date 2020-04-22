Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

