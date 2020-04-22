Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 221 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.