Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,270 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

