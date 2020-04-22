Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

