Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 658,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

