Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,334 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

TGT stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

