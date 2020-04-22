Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 200 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.41. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

