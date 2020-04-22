Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.60. The company has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.