Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $571,000 Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,887,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.