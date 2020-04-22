Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

