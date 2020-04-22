Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

NYSE CVS opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.