Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.