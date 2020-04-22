Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $206,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.51). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

