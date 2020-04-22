Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $352,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.