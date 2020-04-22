Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

