Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

