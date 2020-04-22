Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

IPHI opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

