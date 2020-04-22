Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.33.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

