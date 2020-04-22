Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 320 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

