Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

