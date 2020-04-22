Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

