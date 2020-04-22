Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

IWF stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

