Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,505 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

