Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

