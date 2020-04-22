Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.