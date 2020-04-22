Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.