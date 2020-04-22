Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,927 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

