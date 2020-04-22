Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.75

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.58, with a volume of 746390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.29.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,810,000 after buying an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

