Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.7% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,969.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,880.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

