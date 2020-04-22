Equity BancShares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

